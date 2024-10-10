Screaming Eagles fix a fence and remove wreckage for a local citizen

1st Platoom, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Mobile Combat Team, fixes a fence for horses and removes wreckage so a local citizen can get her tractor out in western NC on Oct. 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8693694
|VIRIN:
|241011-O-YM156-6561
|Resolution:
|2048x1153
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
