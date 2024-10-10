Date Taken: 10.11.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8693693 VIRIN: 241011-O-YM156-4697 Resolution: 2048x1153 Size: 1.56 MB Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Screaming Eagles fix a fence and remove wreckage for a local citizen [Image 14 of 14], by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.