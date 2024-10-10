Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division named its U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orangeburg, New York, for Sgt. Jaror C. Puello during a Sept. 21 memorialization ceremony. The ceremony was held less than a week into the Department of Defense’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring Dominican Republic-native Puello, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country during the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)