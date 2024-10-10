Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month

    ORANGEBURG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division named its U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orangeburg, New York, for Sgt. Jaror C. Puello during a Sept. 21 memorialization ceremony. The ceremony was held less than a week into the Department of Defense’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring Dominican Republic-native Puello, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country during the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8693686
    VIRIN: 240921-A-FZ134-1032
    Resolution: 3884x2444
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: ORANGEBURG, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month
    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month
    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month
    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Army Reserve
    Kris Belanger
    Andrew Lombardo
    99th Readiness Division
    Jaror C. Puello

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download