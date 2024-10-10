The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division named its U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orangeburg, New York, for Sgt. Jaror C. Puello during a Sept. 21 memorialization ceremony. The ceremony was held less than a week into the Department of Defense’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring Dominican Republic-native Puello, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country during the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)
Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month
