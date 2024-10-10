Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-Star Forum Group Photo

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the Four-Star Forum pose for a group photo with Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth at the Pentagon's Mall Entrance in Arlington, Va., Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Spraktes)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:07
    Photo ID: 8693362
    VIRIN: 241011-A-BI528-1011
    Resolution: 5566x3711
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    group photo
    Secretary of the army
    MDW
    Four star forum

