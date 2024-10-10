Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES firefighters host open house [Image 6 of 6]

    379th ECES firefighters host open house

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 11, 2024. For Fire Prevention Week, firefighters throughout the installation held informational booths in order to educate Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 07:10
    Photo ID: 8692462
    VIRIN: 241011-F-LY429-1003
    Resolution: 6020x3386
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th ECES firefighters host open house [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Protection
    Prevention
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    USAF

