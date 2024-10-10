U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carter Whiting, a heavy equipment operator with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, waits for instructions at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)