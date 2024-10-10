U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, takes off at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)