U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Demaso, the officer in charge for Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, observes humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I Marine Expeditionary Force presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)