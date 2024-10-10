Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    LAOAG CITY, PHILIPPINES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Adam Jackson, a communications officer with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, observes cargo being loaded on to an MV-22 Osprey with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8692262
    VIRIN: 241010-M-DC769-1054
    Resolution: 5049x3366
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: LAOAG CITY, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download