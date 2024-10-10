U.S., Philippine Marines Finish loading MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Adam Jackson, a communications officer with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, observes cargo being loaded on to an MV-22 Osprey with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)