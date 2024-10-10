Replenishment-at-Sea aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240916-N-AY869-1053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 16, 2024) Boatswain’s Mates unload supplies from the spanning wire during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 16. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)