15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Samuel Ottavio, right, the company commander of Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Fairfax, Virginia, approaches an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, to supervise the offload of disaster relief supplies during foreign disaster relief operations at Basco Airport, Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)