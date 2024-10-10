15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Philippine Marine assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, center, prepares to unload disaster relief supplies from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during foreign disaster relief operations at Basco Airport in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)