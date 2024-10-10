15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Agency for International Development supplies are staged at the Basco Airport following delivery by a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during foreign disaster relief operations in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)