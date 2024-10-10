15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

U.S. Marines assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force and Philippine Airmen assigned to 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve, move disaster relief supplies across the flight line at Basco Airport during foreign disaster relief operations in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
