15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to the 4th Marine Brigade prepare to load support equipment into an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, following the completion of foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)