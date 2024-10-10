Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines [Image 1 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies over Northern Luzon following the completion of support to foreign disaster operations in the Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8692145
    VIRIN: 241010-M-LO557-1778
    Resolution: 7686x5127
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines
    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Complete Final Disaster Relief Supplies Delivery in Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download