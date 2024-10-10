CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Korea Military Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to cadets at the Korea Military Academy, during an overseas trip to the Republic of Korea, Oct. 10, 2024. The trip reaffirms the U.S.-ROK alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)