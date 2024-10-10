Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Luis Flores, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band, plays the saxophone for locals during a concert for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 at the Castro in San Francisco Oct. 10, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)