Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Chris O’brien, left, from Benecia, California, and Musician 3rd Class Christopher Wurst, from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band, play the trumpet for locals during a concert for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 at the Castro in San Francisco Oct. 10, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8692038
    VIRIN: 241010-N-ER894-1279
    Resolution: 3282x2188
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro
    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs for locals at the Castro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFFW
    sanfranciscofleetweek
    32nd Street Brass Band
    SFFW2024
    CaliFleetWeeks
    SFFW24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download