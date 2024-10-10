SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America’s (LHA 6) Triad, cuts a cake for the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday , Oct. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8692022
|VIRIN:
|241011-N-FC892-1389
|Resolution:
|7448x5111
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Commissioning Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.