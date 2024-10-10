USS America (LHA 6) Celebrates 10 Commissioning Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America’s (LHA 6) Triad, cuts a cake for the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday , Oct. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)