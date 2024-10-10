Military personnel from participating nations attend a medical presentation aboard the USS Howard during Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241010-N-CV021-1046 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 10, 2024) French Army officers and Philippine Marines have an open discussion during a medical presentation for military personnel from participating nations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 10, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)