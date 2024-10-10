Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military personnel from participating nations attend a medical presentation aboard the USS Howard during Sama Sama 2024 [Image 2 of 7]

    Military personnel from participating nations attend a medical presentation aboard the USS Howard during Sama Sama 2024

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241010-N-CV021-1071 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 10, 2024) Military personnel from participating nations pose for a picture on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) after a medical presentation during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 10, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Philippines
    US Navy
    USS Howard
    PartnersAndAllies
    Sama Sama 2024

