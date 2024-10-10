Participating military personnel attend a medical presentation aboard USS Howard during Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241010-N-CV021-1030 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 10, 2024) French Army Maj. Meryam Douidi, assigned to Direction Interarmées du Service de Santé in Forces Armées en Polynésie Française, gives a medical presentation to military personnel from participating nations on the messdecks aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 10, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)