    1-27 Conduct Military Operations During JPMRC 25-01 [Image 18 of 18]

    1-27 Conduct Military Operations During JPMRC 25-01

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct military operations in urban terrain during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 9, 2024. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 00:17
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

