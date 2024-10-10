Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team listen as St. Cloud Fire Chief Jason Miller talks through the movement of Hurricane Milton across the State of Florida. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milton. 80 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected  reas. Additionally, 20 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. #Milton24 (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 23:35
