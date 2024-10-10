Hurricane Milton Response 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team listen as St. Cloud Fire Chief Jason Miller talks through the movement of Hurricane Milton across the State of Florida. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milton. 80 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected reas. Additionally, 20 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. #Milton24 (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)