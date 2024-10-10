U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team listen as St. Cloud Fire Chief Jason Miller talks through the movement of Hurricane Milton across the State of Florida. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milton. 80 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected reas. Additionally, 20 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. #Milton24 (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8691928
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-AZ289-1967
|Resolution:
|4500x2496
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|SAINT CLOUD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton Response 24, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
