SSG Corey Stahmann, a network communications systems specialist, assigned to the Florida National Guard 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), provides Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, with vehichle staging instructions for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 21:20
|Photo ID:
|8691822
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-UC670-7705
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard teams with the Minnesota National Guard for Hurricane Milton relief [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.