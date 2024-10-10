Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard teams with the Minnesota National Guard for Hurricane Milton relief [Image 5 of 6]

    Florida National Guard teams with the Minnesota National Guard for Hurricane Milton relief

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    SSG Corey Stahmann, a network communications systems specialist, assigned to the Florida National Guard 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), provides Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, with vehichle staging instructions for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8691821
    VIRIN: 241010-A-UC670-8512
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard teams with the Minnesota National Guard for Hurricane Milton relief [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    MNNG
    FLNG
    MN National Guard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    FloridaFirst

