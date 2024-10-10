Florida National Guard teams with the Minnesota National Guard for Hurricane Milton relief

Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, arrive in Florida to assist the Florida National Guard for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 10, 2024.
