    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Australian air force service members

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Australian air force service members

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Lt. David Palencia, from Malden, Massachusetts, leads Royal Australian Air Force service members on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 10, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8691809
    VIRIN: 241010-N-MI100-1181
    Resolution: 5359x3573
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    tour
    CVN 76
    RAAF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Royal Australian Air Force

