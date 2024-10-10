Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 59 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 59

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Chemist is about to throw the pie to former Commander’s face while divers are preparing ice water bucket to rinse him off.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8691795
    VIRIN: 220729-A-VF108-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 21.59 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 59 [Image 5 of 5], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 52
    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 46
    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 49
    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 59
    DLA ORG Day 29 JUL 2022 35

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download