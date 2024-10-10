Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing Culture and Community: Honoring Hispanic Heritage and Its Inspiring Influence

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, poses for a portrait at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 10, 2024. Sandoval, whose family heritage originates from El Salvador, has been serving in the USAF for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8691767
    VIRIN: 241010-F-PS661-1026
    Resolution: 4048x2993
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, Embracing Culture and Community: Honoring Hispanic Heritage and Its Inspiring Influence, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    Hispanic Heritage
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Iceman

