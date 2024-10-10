U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, poses for a portrait at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 10, 2024. Sandoval, whose family heritage originates from El Salvador, has been serving in the USAF for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
Embracing Culture and Community: Honoring Hispanic Heritage and Its Inspiring Influence
