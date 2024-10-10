Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment working alongside FEMA representatives and local law enforcement [Image 3 of 4]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Cobra Company, 1-502 working alongside FEMA representatives and local law enforcement, continues its efforts to distribute food, water, and necessary supplies to the residents of Asheville, NC. on Oct. 10, 2024

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

