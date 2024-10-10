U.S. Air Force Airmen load an R-11 Refueler in a C-17 Globemaster III on Marine Corps Base Hawaii during exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, Oct. 9, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8691553
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-HW521-1315
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF, AMC refuels 199th Fighter Squadron during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.