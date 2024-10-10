PACAF, AMC refuels 199th Fighter Squadron during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Cook, 7th Airlift Squadron crew chief, loads an R-11 Refueler in a C-17 Globemaster III on Marine Corps Base Hawaii as part of an exercise for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 Oct. 9, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)