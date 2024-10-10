Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF, AMC refuels 199th Fighter Squadron during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 8 of 12]

    PACAF, AMC refuels 199th Fighter Squadron during JPMRC 25-01

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 7th Airlift Squadron transfer fuel using the C-17 Globemaster III and the R-11 Refueler on the flightline of Marine Corps Base Hawaii during exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, Oct. 9, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

