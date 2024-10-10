Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 hosts VCSA Gen. James J. Mingus [Image 37 of 38]

    JPMRC 25-01 hosts VCSA Gen. James J. Mingus

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), host Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James J. Mingus during JPMRC 25-01 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.

