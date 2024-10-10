JPMRC 25-01 hosts VCSA Gen. James J. Mingus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), host Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James J. Mingus during JPMRC 25-01 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.