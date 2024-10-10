U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), host Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James J. Mingus during JPMRC 25-01 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8691537
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-NF551-6122
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|21.31 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 25-01 hosts VCSA Gen. James J. Mingus [Image 38 of 38], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.