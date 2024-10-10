Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAREX 2024 [Image 58 of 58]

    WAREX 2024

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    From July 13-27, thousands of Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple units descended on Fort McCoy for the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02, training in scenarios “validating Soldier warfighting capabilities in both individual and collective common Warrior tasks,” and more.

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX 2024

