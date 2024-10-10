Joint Hurricane Response Operations Continue Throughout Florida

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton Response in Longboat Key, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. Guardsmen Provided air capabilities in support of search and rescue missions following the storm's landfall. Thousands of Florida Guardsmen were joined by other National Guard components from other states during this large-scale disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|10.10.2024
|10.10.2024 15:46
|8691111
|241010-A-RH401-1563
|8256x5504
|24.31 MB
|LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA, US
|3
|0
