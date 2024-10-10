Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Hurricane Response Operations Continue Throughout Florida [Image 1 of 6]

    Joint Hurricane Response Operations Continue Throughout Florida

    LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton Response in Longboat Key, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. Guardsmen Provided air capabilities in support of search and rescue missions following the storm's landfall. Thousands of Florida Guardsmen were joined by other National Guard components from other states during this large-scale disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8691108
    VIRIN: 241010-A-RH401-5700
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.1 MB
    Location: LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Joint Hurricane Response Operations Continue Throughout Florida [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Milton

