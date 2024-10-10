U.S. Army Human Resources Command Hosts Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen Hope Rampy, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson, HRC enlisted advisor, hosted a town hall this afternoon for HRC internal staff as Hazard Auditorium, Fort Knox, Ky.



Rampy and Atkinson recognized HRC civilians with 30-40 years of government service, presented coins to some HRC Soldiers and civilians who has completed outstanding work over the past year, completed an honor guard induction for NCO's who are part of the HRC honor guard, and provided some command announcements and information for all in attendance.