Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8690760
|VIRIN:
|241010-D-PM193-2039
|Resolution:
|7778x5185
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.