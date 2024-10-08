ITT Drill aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240914-N-AY869-1028 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 14, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Logan Noa braces for impact during an integrated training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 14. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)