Travis AFB 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

Members of the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron and 60th Air Mobility Wing leadership gather for a photo after the signing of the 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The 60th Civil Engineer Squadron is hosting fire prevention week Oct. 6-12 to raise awareness on the importance of smoke alarms and fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)