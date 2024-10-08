Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing [Image 2 of 4]

    Travis AFB 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, signs the 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The 60th Civil Engineer Squadron is hosting fire prevention week Oct. 6-12 to raise awareness on the importance of smoke alarms and fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:06
