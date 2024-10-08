Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX

    ARMENIA

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in continued partnership with the Government of Armenia (GoAM), conducted a five-day, multiple-location, Counter-Weapons of Mass Destruction Field Training Exercise (FTX) Sept. 19-24 throughout Armenia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8690404
    VIRIN: 241003-D-HT311-2931
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 152.19 KB
    Location: AM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX
    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DTRA and Government of Armenia Strengthen Partnership with Culminating FTX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    CWMD Field Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download