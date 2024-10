Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Türkiye Army Colonel Bahri Yildiz, Deputy Commander NATO HQ Sarajevo, meets with Kalle Kankaanpaa, Ambassador of Finland in Zagreb, on May 28, 2024 in Camp Butmir, Bosnia & Herzegovina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)