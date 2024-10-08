Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Capt. Kevin Kayser, the joint operations division officer assigned to Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group Philippines; Ben Hemingway, region director, U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance East Asia Pacific; Philippine Marine Corps Col. Jose Santos, deputy commander of 4th Marine Brigade; U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; and Stephanie Siegel, USAID civil-military affairs officer, pose for a group photo while supporting foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)