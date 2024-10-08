Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks with Philippine Marine Corps Col. Jose Santos, the deputy commander of 4th Marine Brigade, during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)