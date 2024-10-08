Philippine, US Marines Continue Typhoon Relief Efforts at Laoag International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade wait to load U.S. Agency for International Development supplies into U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)